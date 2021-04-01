Scala Market Cap Reaches $4.47 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Scala has a total market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $16,493.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.54 or 0.00320088 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.59 or 0.00784597 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00089379 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029177 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,704,784,146 coins and its circulating supply is 9,904,784,146 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

