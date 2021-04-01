Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Up 39.5% in March

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Schibsted ASA stock remained flat at $$39.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $39.44.

Get Schibsted ASA alerts:

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Schibsted ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schibsted ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.