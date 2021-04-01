Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,054 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.02.

SLB opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.