Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.25 and last traded at $48.25. 7,330 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 248,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 365.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,950,000 after buying an additional 1,637,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,574,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,587,000 after buying an additional 394,993 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.