Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 3,033 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $108.18 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.16 and a fifty-two week high of $111.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

