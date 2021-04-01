Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,681 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.61% of MarineMax worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 431,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after buying an additional 178,073 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 416,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after buying an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 426.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 397,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,783,000 after buying an additional 22,199 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

HZO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

In related news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $45,050.00. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,780 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax stock opened at $49.36 on Thursday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.