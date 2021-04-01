Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,192 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.24% of Cooper Tire & Rubber worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,741,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 52,658 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 5.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTB shares. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

NYSE CTB opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $59.02.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $728.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

