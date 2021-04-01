Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,117 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.12% of Jumia Technologies worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMIA. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 3,632.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JMIA opened at $35.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 4.21. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $69.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

