Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,532,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,773,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 17.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 427,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 64,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 406,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,058,000 after buying an additional 85,188 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

