Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509,795 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.22% of New Gold worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in New Gold by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 72,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in New Gold by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

NGD stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

