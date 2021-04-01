Schroder Investment Management Group Has $4.67 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,617 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hologic were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hologic by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Hologic by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

