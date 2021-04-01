Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.04 Million Holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,950 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.32% of Big Lots worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Big Lots by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Big Lots by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

NYSE BIG opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

