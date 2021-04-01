Schroder Investment Management Group Has $5.33 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,518 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 in the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $198.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.13. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $120.91 and a 1 year high of $216.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.67.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

