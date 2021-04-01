Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 153.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,306 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.96.

Shares of WDC opened at $66.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average is $51.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

