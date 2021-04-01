Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,834 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.37% of Malibu Boats worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 723.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBUU opened at $79.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In related news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $593,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

