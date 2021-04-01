Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $4.33 Million in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

OSH stock opened at $54.27 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.11 and a 1 year high of $66.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $402,527,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $323,311.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 549,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,124,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock worth $403,833,758. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

