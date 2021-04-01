Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 58,695 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 64.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.16. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $16.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

