Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New $4.47 Million Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 90.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 283.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNA stock opened at $44.63 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.24. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

