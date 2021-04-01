Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Progyny as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGNY opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.64 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $53.48.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $115,014.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,039.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 20,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $866,232.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,616 shares of company stock worth $17,922,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

