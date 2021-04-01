Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 123,332 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.14% of DouYu International worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DouYu International by 677.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $10.41 on Thursday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.05.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. DouYu International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

