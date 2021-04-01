Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 1,746 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 386.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cable One were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Cable One by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,828.36 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,482.05 and a 1 year high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,896.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,955.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,995.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

