Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 39,993 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 267.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,993 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of Exponent worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exponent by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Exponent by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Exponent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $97.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $97.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

