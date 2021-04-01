Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 6,301 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,690,314 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 35.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at $1,382,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $58.21 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,540,164. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

