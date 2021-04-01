Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 83,907 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,907 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $13.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

