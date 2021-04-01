Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 112.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 72,417 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.25% of Domtar worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Domtar by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UFS opened at $36.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar Co. has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $39.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

