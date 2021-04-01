Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

WDAY opened at $248.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.33. The company has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

