Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 10,520 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,520 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,538,000 after buying an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9,441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 336,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,492,000 after buying an additional 332,613 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 992.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 234,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,683,000 after buying an additional 213,076 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18,810.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 139,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,224,000 after buying an additional 139,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 138,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.06.

NYSE:ESS opened at $271.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.08. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $294.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.