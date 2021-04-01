Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,383 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.05% of MKS Instruments worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $185.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.01. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.60 and a 1-year high of $192.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.10.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

