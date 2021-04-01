Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 233,111 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 67.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,111 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.04. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $32.39 and a 52 week high of $46.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.64.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.