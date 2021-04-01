Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 52,189 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 52,189 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.12% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,174,000 after acquiring an additional 184,443 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,739 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 83,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 288,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after acquiring an additional 81,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $109.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.78 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

