Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $4.30 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 173,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of The Chemours at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in The Chemours by 949.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CC opened at $27.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $29.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

