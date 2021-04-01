Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 184,043 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 184,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $14,009,353.16. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ SDGR traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 944,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,616. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $35.80 and a one year high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Schrödinger’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schrödinger by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,376,000 after purchasing an additional 971,766 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $264,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 86.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after buying an additional 239,188 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,694,000. 41.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

