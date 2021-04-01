Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,641 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.