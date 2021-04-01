Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,781 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 8.8% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $27,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,206,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,157 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,276,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,962,000 after acquiring an additional 770,021 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $37.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,398. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.