Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 93,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $37.62 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

