Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,257 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after buying an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after buying an additional 1,583,917 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 719,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,370,000 after buying an additional 687,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after purchasing an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.99. 11,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,264. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.52. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.64 and a 1 year high of $56.98.

