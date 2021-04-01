Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.63.

SAIC stock opened at $83.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

