SciPlay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 15,905 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,590% compared to the average volume of 941 call options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 1,027,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,922,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 922,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after buying an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after buying an additional 256,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,062,000 after buying an additional 344,512 shares in the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 869,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,308. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. SciPlay has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. Equities analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

