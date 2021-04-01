Scotiabank Increases Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Price Target to $38.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRRWF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Park Lawn from $35.50 to $40.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Park Lawn in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.88.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

OTCMKTS PRRWF traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.47. 1,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 114 cemeteries, 39 crematoriums, and 109 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.