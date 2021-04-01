Scout24 (G24) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Scout24 (ETR: G24):

3/31/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €77.40 ($91.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €74.20 ($87.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Scout24 was given a new €74.20 ($87.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:G24 traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €64.70 ($76.12). The company had a trading volume of 368,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,980. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €63.81 and its 200 day moving average price is €67.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.58, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. Scout24 AG has a 52-week low of €43.50 ($51.18) and a 52-week high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

