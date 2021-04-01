ScPrime Trading Down 3.2% This Week (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $9,121.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051356 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.85 or 0.00335451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019756 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00641267 BTC.

ScPrime Profile

ScPrime is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 40,633,213 coins and its circulating supply is 33,949,602 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.