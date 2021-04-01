Scry.info Market Cap Achieves $3.43 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, Scry.info has traded up 230.1% against the US dollar. Scry.info has a total market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $77,455.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00050734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.09 or 0.00636965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00068829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028143 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info (DDD) is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

