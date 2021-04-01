Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Short Interest Down 18.5% in March

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,629. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagen will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total value of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

