Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,157,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

