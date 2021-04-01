Seaport Global Securities Comments on State Street Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of State Street in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.40.

State Street stock opened at $84.01 on Thursday. State Street has a 12 month low of $47.68 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $273,200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,499,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,109,000 after acquiring an additional 977,592 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $44,054,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 7,138.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 584,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 576,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,186,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 533,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

