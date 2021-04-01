Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report released on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a PE ratio of 105.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.