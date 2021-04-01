Secret Trading Up 50.8% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00006191 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $255.08 million and $9.17 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.11 or 0.00396086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00024769 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,016.30 or 0.05103124 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000142 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 180,342,796 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.