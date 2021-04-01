Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Seelos Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get Seelos Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SEEL. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEEL opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.87. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Seelos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seelos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.