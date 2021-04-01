SEEN (SEEN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $101,073.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One SEEN token can currently be bought for $10.17 or 0.00017271 BTC on exchanges. SEEN has a market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $101,073.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00326820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00087815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.00723295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SEEN Profile

SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,772 tokens. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

SEEN Token Trading

