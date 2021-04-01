Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Select Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Select Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

SLCT opened at $11.07 on Thursday. Select Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $193.88 million, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 381,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 315,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 240,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $443,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

